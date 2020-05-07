Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.65-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.971 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-3.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.71. 2,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,943. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.