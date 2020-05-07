Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.65-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.971 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.40-3.10 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $205.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.82.
Shares of RACE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.71. 2,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,943. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.27. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
