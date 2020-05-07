Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Acquires 3,455 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

