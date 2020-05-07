Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 8,928,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,464,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.43. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.