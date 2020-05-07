Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,707 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 17,716,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

