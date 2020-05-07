Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Metlife accounts for approximately 1.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.