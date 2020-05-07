Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Target by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.36. 3,689,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

