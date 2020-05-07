Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 277.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21,219.7% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,752,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,863. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.17. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

