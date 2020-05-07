Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

