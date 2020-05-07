Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Lowers Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,701,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,880. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

