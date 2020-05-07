Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.72. 1,081,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,441. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

