Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,515 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 18,686,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,243,963. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

