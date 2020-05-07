Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,324. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

