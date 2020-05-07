Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 47,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 460.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,113. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,475,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

