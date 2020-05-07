Forsta AP Fonden Purchases Shares of 68,100 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

