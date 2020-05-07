Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

COST traded down $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $305.00. 2,600,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.