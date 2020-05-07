Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $122.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $23.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.12. 5,359,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,409. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 408,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

