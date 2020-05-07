Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 4,791 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 46,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 68,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,577,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,928,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

