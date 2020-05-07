Fundamentun LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 279.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 739.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 403,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.59. 1,961,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,469. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

