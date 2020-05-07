Fundamentun LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,736,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,731,232. The firm has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

