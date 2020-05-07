Fundamentun LLC Has $955,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.41. 16,296,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.