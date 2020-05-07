Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.97. 1,162,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

