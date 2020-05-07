Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. 12,707,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,824,377. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.