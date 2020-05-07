Fundamentun LLC Invests $775,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 241.1% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 68,056 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in 3M by 18.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 45.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 10.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

MMM traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

