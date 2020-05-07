Fundamentun LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,886. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

