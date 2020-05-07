Fundamentun LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,886,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,341,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

