Fundamentun LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,567 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. 13,380,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,630,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

