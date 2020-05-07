GAPS Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. GAPS has a market cap of $32.33 million and $1.27 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00032492 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027586 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 256.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,939.41 or 0.99897815 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00069000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000462 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

