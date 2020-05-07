Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 196.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.76. 1,876,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.