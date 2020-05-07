Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 196.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.76. 1,876,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,596. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
