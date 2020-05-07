Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Position Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 64,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDIV traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 196,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,776. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

