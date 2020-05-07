GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $120,326.94 and approximately $401.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

