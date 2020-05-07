Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Up 7.1%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) shares shot up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40, 207,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 621,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

