Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,171 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,550,823.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 18,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,036,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,357,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,109 shares of company stock worth $18,326,474. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSHD stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 180,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,364. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

