Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a net margin of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.55 million.

Green Plains Partners stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Green Plains Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

