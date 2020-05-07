Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys 663 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.98 and a 200 day moving average of $194.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

