Harwood Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,118. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

