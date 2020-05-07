HashCoin (HSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $226.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $399,238.24 and $226.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.32 or 0.03450596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00055785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00031960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001633 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

