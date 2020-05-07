HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires 5,350 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 53,500.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.70. 3,750,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,305. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $119.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.