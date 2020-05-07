HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 368 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

