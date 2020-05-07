HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 654 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after buying an additional 136,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. 3,796,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

