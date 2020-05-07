HC Wainwright Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.