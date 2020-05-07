HC Wainwright Raises Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 1,259,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.88 and a quick ratio of 14.88. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

