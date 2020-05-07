Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,890,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.39. 13,691,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

