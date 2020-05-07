Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.78. 913,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

