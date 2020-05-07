Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,475,000 after buying an additional 175,752 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,258,000 after purchasing an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.74. The stock had a trading volume of 951,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average of $164.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

