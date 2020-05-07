Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HFWA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 206,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,650. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. Research analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

