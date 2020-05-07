Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 6.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.66, approximately 319,209 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 507,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

