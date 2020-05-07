Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 6.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.79 and last traded at $15.66, approximately 319,209 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 507,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
