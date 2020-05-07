Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 106,125 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,125 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cinemark worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Insiders have bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.