Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,482 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.16. 1,246,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

