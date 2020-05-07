Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Upland Software worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

UPLD stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 381,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,488. The firm has a market cap of $745.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

