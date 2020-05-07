Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,798 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers makes up approximately 2.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,303,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DNB Markets lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

