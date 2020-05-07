Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.81% of At Home Group worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOME. State Street Corp raised its stake in At Home Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in At Home Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in At Home Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of HOME stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.85. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.75 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 518,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,217,316.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

